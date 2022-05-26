The daughter of a Covid victim has said “selfish” Boris Johnson must resign after his pandemic behaviour was laid bare in Sue Gray’s Partygate report.

Safiah Ngah wept as she recalled how restrictions in place last February meant she was denied a final goodbye in person with her father, Zahari Ngah, before he died.

“Whilst we were experiencing that, the government were celebrating, drinking cheese and wine, organising parties together,” Ms Ngah said.

“It's disgusting, it makes me embarrassed to be British.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.