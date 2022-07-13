Keir Starmer scolded Boris Johnson in what is likely his penultimate PMQs, calling him “totally deluded to the bitter end”.

The Labour leader will only get one more chance to question Mr Johnson ahead of parliament’s recess later this month and will face a new prime minister at the dispatch box come September.

Using his limited time to effect, Mr Starmer took aim at his rival’s handling of the cost of living crisis and rocketing bills.

“Totally deluded until the bitter end,” the opposition leader said, later taking aim at Nadhim Zahawi.

