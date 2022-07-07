Crowd cheers as lectern set up ahead of Boris Johnson’s resignation speech

Crowds of people gathered at Downing Street cheered as the infamous lecturn was set up outside No 10 ahead of Boris Johnson’s resignation.

The prime minister announced an end to his premiership on Thursday (7 July) after facing a mass Tory revolt.

As he stepped down, Mr Johnson thanked the British public for the “incredible mandate” they gave him and hailed the job as the best in the world.

He will remain as “caretaker” prime minister until his successor is appointed.

