Boris Johnson calls RMT strike 'reckless and wanton'

Boris Johnson described the planned rail strike action by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) as "reckless and wanton" during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (8 June).

"When it comes to travel chaos, have we heard any condemnation yet from the opposition on the RMT and their reckless and wanton strike?" Johnson said.

The RMT announced three days of national strike action for June 2022, with over 50,000 workers expected to stage a walkout over pay freezes and job cuts.

