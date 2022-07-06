Boris Johnson’s leadership hangs in the balance following the resignation of his chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.

The prime minister faces the body blow of more cabinet ministers resigning in the wake of the Christopher Pincher scandal.

On Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the double resignation, Mr Johnson was forced to give a humiliating apology after admitting he knew of allegations against Mr Pincher before appointing him as deputy chief whip.

His premiership now risks completely crumbling, as Tory MPs could try to bring forward another no-confidence vote in the coming months.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.