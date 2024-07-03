Boris Johnson makes surprise speech at Tory rally in final 48 hours before election

Boris Johnson made a surprise appearance at a Tory rally last night (2 July), in a last-ditch attempt to help his successor win the general election later this week.

The former prime minister warned of “Putinistas” and “Corbynistas” becoming the norm if Labour got into power, and warned that a vote for Reform UK would help a “supermajority” for the opposition.

“When Rishi asked me to come and help of course I couldn’t say no,” he told the crowd. “We’re all here because we love our country.”