Boris Johnson struggled with his umbrella during a visit to the UK Police Memorial, much to the amusement of Prince Charles sat beside him.

The prime minister was initially unable to open the umbrella and when he finally did, blustery winds turned it inside out before he was able to get it under control.

While Johnson was battling with his brolly, the Prince of Wales could be seen laughing beside him.

The pair, along with home secretary Priti Patel, were at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, where Prince Charles has unveiled the national memorial.