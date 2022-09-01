Independent TV
‘Boris, are you up for it?’: Nigel Farage calls prime minister out for boxing match
Nigel Farage has called out Boris Johnson for a boxing match after he said he could “deal with” the prime minister in the ring.
The former UKIP leader made the initial comment during an interview backstage at the O2 at the KSI fight on Saturday, 27 August.
In a follow-up comment via a TikTok post, Farage said: “Was that heat of the moment? Or Boris, are you up for it?”
YouTuber KSI emerged triumphant after he took on two opponents on Saturday in his return to boxing.
