Brazilian twins conjoined at the head separated by UK surgeon after 33-hour operation

A pair of Brazilian twins who were conjoined at the head have been successfully separated by a UK-based surgeon.

Three-year-old boys Bernardo and Arthur Lima were born with fused brains and underwent multiple surgeries in Rio de Janeiro under the direction of Great Ormond Street Hospital paediatric surgeon Noor ul Owase Jeelani.

The boys have had seven surgeries, involving more than 33 hours under the knife in the final two alone.

Mr Jeelani described the operation as a “remarkable achievement” by medics following the success.

