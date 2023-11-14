Flames raged at a fuel storage facility in Chapeco, Brazil, on Monday 13 November, after a fire engulfed one of the tanks.

The area’s civil defence agency said that harmful chemicals were released into the air as a result of the fire, and warned that wind could carry them into nearby towns.

No injuries had been reported at the facility, according to local media, which stored over 1.5 million litres of fuel.

Footage of the blaze was filmed by Duan Pedroso da Silva, a military firefighter.