The Independent’s latest virtual event explored Brexit’s impact nearly five years post-EU departure.

Panellists included Labour MP Stella Creasy; Conservative MP Mark Francois; former Brexit Party MEP Claire Fox, Baroness Fox of Buckley; and Professor Anand Menon, director of UK in a Changing Europe.

Chaired by our chief political commentator John Rentoul, the discussion addressed reversing Brexit, economic implications, youth mobility, and public sentiment shifts.

