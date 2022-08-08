Wickes Brighton Pride float calls for ban on conversion therapy for all

Wickes has been praised for addressing the exclusion of transgender people from the government’s conversion therapy ban on their float at this year’s Brighton Pride.

Wickes said they were “proud” to take part in the march on Sunday, 7 August.

This video, taken by Billie-Jo Becker, shows Wickes’ float adorned with the transgender pride flag and the slogans “No LGB without the T, we stand by our trans siblings now and forever,” and “ban conversion therapy for all.”

The government has said that it will conduct “separate work” to address transgender conversion therapy.

