Man dies after 'climbing out of window' to escape Bristol tower block fire

A man is believed to have fallen to his death from the window of a tower block in Bristol during an attempt to escape a fire in the early hours of Sunday, 25 September.

Emergency services were called to the blaze just after 2.15am on the top floor of Twinnell House on Wills Drive in Easton.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that the fire was extinguished quickly, however one man died in the incident; it is believed he fell after he climbed out of a window to try and escape the blaze.

