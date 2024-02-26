The mother of a woman killed by her pilot husband says she and her family are “terrified” about the prospect of his release.

British Airways captain Robert Brown, then 47, killed his wife Joanna Simpson in 2010 and buried her body in a pre-dug grave in Windsor Great Park.

Brown, who believed he was “stitched up” by a prenuptial agreement, was acquitted of murdering his wife by a jury at Reading Crown Court.

He had previously admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was jailed for 26 years.

Ms Simpson's mother Diana Parkes, 83, has now spoken out ahead of Brown’s potential release from prison in November.