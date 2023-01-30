Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt understand the British Army is “in urgent need of recapitalisation” and “there is a budget coming”, defence minister James Heappey has said.

Mr Heappey’s comments came after the Conservative chair of the defence select committee, Tobias Ellwood, pressed him on the state of the force.

It was also reported on Monday that Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, has been warned by a senior US general that the British Army is no longer regarded as a top-level fighting force.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.