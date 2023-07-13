Blaze rages in British Columbia as Canadian wildfires continue to burn

Footage posted on Twitter appeared to show wildfires raging near Houston, a town in Canada British Columbia province.

The fast-moving fires at Peacock Creek, south of the town, resulted in an evacuation alert being given by authorities.

The alert followed a recommendation from the British Columbia Wildfire Service and is on top of an evacuation order issued last night for residents.

This year has been a record-breaking one for Canada in terms of high temperatures and the resulting wildfires have been unprecedented in scale.