Bryan Cranston joins striking actors and writers at New York protest

Bryan Cranston joined striking actors and writers as they staged a protest in New York on Tuesday, 25 July.

Today’s demonstration is part of ongoing action by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union.

The union says it called a strike for better pay to keep up with inflation, and protection over performers’ images and performances to prevent replacement of human performances by artificial intelligence technology.

Cranston told a crowd: “We will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots.”