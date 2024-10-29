Five key things set to be announced in autumn 2024 budget

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will make history as the first female chancellor to present the UK Budget on Wednesday (30 October).

Ms Reeves has repeatedly warned the Budget will involve “difficult decisions”, blaming the last Conservative government for leaving a £22bn black hole in the public finances.

On Tuesday (29 October), the chancellor took questions from MPs in the House of Commons, where she vowed “no working people will have higher taxes” after she unveils Labour’s first Budget since 2010.

From targeted tax increases to education investment, The Independent’s Camille Chorley takes a look at some of the key measures set to be announced.