New York State Police used “The Rook” to clear vehicles and other obstructions from snowy roads as extreme weather continues to grip the region.

In footage shared by the authorities, the heavy-duty machine can be seen moving cars and even trucks through the snow, pulling and pushing them out of the way.

“The Rook is the perfect machine to clear vehicles or obstructions from the roadway, so they can be cleared by plows,” the impressive video was captioned.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.