Stranded kite surfer rescued from beach after spelling out message with rocks

A stranded kite surfer has been rescued from a beach in northern California after spelling out the word “help” with rocks.

The man - and his message - were spotted on Davenport Landing Beach, northwest of Santa Cruz, by a passenger on a private helicopter.

Footage of the rescue, which unfolded on Sunday 9 June, was shared on social media by the San Mateo County Fire Department.

It shows the unnamed surfer being hoisted to safety by a helicopter, as the rescuers were unable to land on the beach.

The fire department confirmed the surfer did not need medical attention after the rescue.