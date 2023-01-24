‘I froze up’: Man who wrestled gun from California shooter recounts heroic act

Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman before he could shoot more people, has recounted his harrowing experience.

At least 11 people were killed when suspect Huu Can Tran, 72, opened fire at a dance studio in California before the gun was wrestled away from him.

“I’m not going to lie, I did freeze up when I saw him with the gun,” Mr Tsay said.

“I had many thoughts where I would think ‘I’m going to die, this is it. This is the end for me’. But then something came over me.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.