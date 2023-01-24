Watch: Moment ‘hero’ bystander grabs Monterey Park shooter’s gun

This is the moment a member of the public disarmed the suspect in the Monterey Park mass shooting on Saturday, 21 January.

Security footage obtained by NBC News shows Brandon Tsay, who works at his family's dance hall Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, wrestling a semi-automatic assault pistol from the arms of Huu Can Tran.

Eleven people were killed and nine wounded after a gunman opened fire inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, as members of the Asian American community gathered for Lunar New Year celebrations.

