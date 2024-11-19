Independent TV
Riders suspended mid-air as California amusement park ride stops
Thrill-seekers were suspended mid-air on a spinning ride at a California amusement park on Monday, 18 November.
More than 20 riders were stuck in the air for at least two hours on the Sol Spin ride at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park.
An undisclosed technical problem caused the ride to stop during its cycle.
Workers slowly lowered the riders to the platform, where they were able to exit the ride.
The Independent has contacted Knott's Berry Farm for comment.
