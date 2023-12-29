Huge wave floods California restaurant as high surf pounds West Coast

Powerful surf rolled onto beaches on the West Coast of America on Thursday 28 December.

A big swell generated by the stormy Pacific Ocean pushed toward shorelines, causing localised flooding in California.

In Aptos, on the north end of Monterey Bay, surf overran the beach and swept into parking lots, leaving the area strewn with debris.

Video from the Venus Spirits Cocktail and Kitchen Beachside restaurant showed a wave rushing into the outdoor section of the restaurant on Thursday.

Santa Cruz County issued warnings for people in several coastal areas to be ready to evacuate.