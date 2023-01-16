Central California remained under a flood watch on Monday, as the last in a series of storms that have battered the state since Christmas moved through.

Extreme weather has ravaged the state in recent weeks, with the resulting floodwaters, fallen trees and crashes killing 19 people.

In southern California, crews worked through the nights to remove fallen trees - one of which had crashed down and damaged several vehicles.

“I thought it was an earthquake, it felt like everything was shaking and I heard a rumble,” one witness said.

