Watch moment water freezes in mid-air as Canada faces -22 degree temperatures

This is the moment water instantly freezes mid-air due to extremely cold temperatures.

A person in Saskatchewan, Canada, can be seen tossing water into the bitter cold temperatures.

The low temperatures cause the water to freeze instantly.

Temperatures in Saskatchewan have been as low as -22 with the wind chill.

Forecasters say the extreme weather in Canada is being caused by the polar vortex, an area of cold air that circulates around the Arctic.

Much of Canada is also under weather alerts, as the blizzard conditions have dumped about a foot of snow in places.