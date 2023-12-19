Capybara pups welcomed to Hertfordshire Zoo

Capybara babies have been at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire for the second time this year.

Coroline the capybara first welcomed three pups in June 2023, and has now given birth to two new healthy babies in December 2023.

The two pups can be seen playing and eating together as they stick close to their mother.

A keeper from the zoo says it’s normal for capybaras to reproduce so often, given they’re naturally surrounded by many predators and reproduction offers a way of keeping their species safe.

The zoo now boasts seven capybaras after the new arrivals.