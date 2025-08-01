Martin Lewis has explained what the car finance mis-selling case is as the Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict.

The judgement will be delivered on Friday afternoon, which could pave the way for a massive redress scheme potentially affecting millions.

It will rule on a shock Court of Appeal ruling last autumn that all car finance agreements with hidden commission were unlawful.

The outcome of the ruling could have major consequences for the industry, with the FCA telling the Supreme Court last year that almost 99 per cent of the roughly 32 million car finance agreements entered into since 2007 involved a commission payment to a broker.