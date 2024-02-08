Martin Lewis said he has “never seen anything like it” as he shared an update on the millions of people who are owed car finance compensation.

The Money Saving Expert founder revealed over £100 million is already set to be repaid to motorists, with numbers already surpassing PPI claims.

The finance expert said over a quarter of a million people had submitted complaints through his Money Saving Expert website in just one day.

Motorists who purchased vehicles under finance contracts before 28 January 2021, are likely to be impacted.