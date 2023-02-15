Thugs live-stream moment they ram police car off motorway with stolen van

A police car was rammed off a motorway at 70mph as two men filmed a high-speed chase from a stolen van on the M1 in Nottinghamshire.

Officers followed the van after receiving reports of a stolen Mercedes Sprinter.

During a dangerous pursuit, Robert Wingate, 24, and Deimantas Palaima, 19, caused more than £100,000 of damage to four police vehicles.

Dashcam footage captures the moment a police car was deliberately rammed, causing it to spin and hit a barrier.

The pair have been jailed for three years and nine months and 25 months respectively.

Sign up for our newsletters.