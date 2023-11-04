**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

CCTV footage from a mental health unit in Blackpool shows nurses vaping, playing with each other’s hair, and scrolling on their phones while a patient prepared to end his own life.

20-year-old Bren McFarlane was admitted to The Harbour in Blackpool in October 2022, and a jury has since ruled that he had been ‘neglected’ by the area’s NHS trust before the end of his life.