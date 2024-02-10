CCTV shows cat killer walking streets of Oxford ‘looking for a victim’

CCTV shows a cat killer obsessed with violence and death allegedly walking the streets of a city centre looking for a victim.

Prosecutors say Scarlet Blake, 25, was searching the streets of Oxford looking for someone to kill, and found Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, who was unable to find his way home.

Blake is accused of taking the BMW factory worker to the secluded Parsons Pleasure area, and attacking him there in the early hours of 25 July 2021.

Mr Carreno’s body was found face down in the River Cherwell the following day, having drowned.

Blake, who denies murder, is on trial at Oxford Crown Court, where jurors have been shown CCTV camera footage of Mr Carreno and Blake’s movements around the city centre hours before his death.