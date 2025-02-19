Moment burglar is caught by ‘Home Alone-style’ trap that landed him in jail

This is the moment a burglar’s attempt to break into a home was foiled by a Home Alone-style trap, landing him in jail.

Paul Howell tripped a hidden string, triggering a bucket of water to drench his feet, a scene captured on CCTV. The trap was set by homeowners following a spate of attempted burglaries.

Despite fleeing the scene after the 3am incident on November 9, the overturned bucket alerted the occupants, who checked their CCTV and reported the crime. Howell, 56, was arrested and charged with attempted burglary.

He was also charged with two further burglaries the following week at another Blyth address, where he stole jewellery and bikes.