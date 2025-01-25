Celebrations as families welcome freed Palestinian prisoners

Families in Gaza celebrated the release of relatives following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement. As part of the deal, 200 Palestinian prisoners are set to be freed in exchange for the release of four Israeli hostages. (25 January 2025)

Crowds of eager and tearful family members gathered to welcome the newly freed prisoners.

Israel released at least 70 Palestinian prisoners, barred from returning to Gaza or the West Bank, who arrived at Egypt’s Rafah border, according to Qahera TV.

Four Israeli women, all soldiers, were released by Hamas and transferred to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday morning.