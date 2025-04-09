Notting Hill murder victim’s family give statement following guilty verdict

The family of Cher Maximen, 32, gave an emotional statement outside the Old Bailey after Shakeil Thibou, 20, was found guilty of her murder.

Maximen’s cousin Laurence Hoo said ‘life will never be the same,’ and that they would continue to raise her daughter with the same love that she deserved.

Thibou stabbed Maximen in the groin in front of her three-year-old daughter during Notting Hill Carnival’s family day. He was found guilty of murder by a majority of 10 to two jurors on Wednesday 9.