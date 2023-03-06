Man narrowly misses being hit by 125mph train at level crossing in Cheshire

A man walking over a level crossing in Cheshire missed being hit by a 125mph high-speed train by seconds on 18 January.

Footage recorded inside an Avanti West Coast London to Glasgow service shows the pedestrian crossing the tracks as the train approaches.

The train came to an emergency stop to avoid hitting the man.

This section of the line has a maximum speed of 125mph.

“No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must obey the signage in place... it just isn’t worth the risk,” Lucy Jordan, Network Rail’s North West head of safety, said.

