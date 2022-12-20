Missing two-year-old located in woods after officers deploy drone with thermal camera

Police officers located a missing two-year-old in a wooded area in Freetown, Massachusetts, using a drone with a thermal camera.

Authorities were alerted to the missing toddler at around 10pm on Friday, 16 December.

They launched a drone, which identified a heat signature around a quarter of a mile away from where the child was last seen.

Officers were then deployed to rescue the toddler.

“This incident was the perfect example of where the crossroads of technology and good teamwork came together,” Dartmouth Chief of Police Brian P Levesque said.

