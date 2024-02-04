Deadly wildfires rage in Chile as state of emergency declared

Intense forest fires continued to burn in Chile on Saturday, 3 February, as officials said at least 1,100 homes had been destroyed.

At least 46 deaths were caused by the blazes, authorities say.

President Gabriel Boric warned that the death toll could worsen in a televised address on Saturday evening.

Four large fires were burning in the Valparaiso region as firefighters struggled to reach the most threatened neighbourhoods.

Ninety-two forest fires were burning in the centre and south of the country, interior minister Carolina Tohá said.