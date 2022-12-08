Shocking moment car plummets from flyover on busy road in China

CCTV footage shows the terrifying moment a car fell off a flyover onto a busy road in China.

The vehicle plummets in a nosedive off a bridge in Shanghai, falling on its roof.

Miraculously, the 38-year-old driver survived the incident, despite the angle the vehicle fell at.

He was taken to hospital after emergency services retrieved him from the crumpled car.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

No other injuries were recorded.

