Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:21
Watch: Chinese coastguard slammed after blasting Philippines research ship with water cannon
The Chinese coastguard has been slammed for its "aggressive interference” after it blasted a Philippines research ship with water canons.
Video footage shows the Chinese vessel sidesweeping a much smaller Philippines ship in the South China Sea, in what Manilla’s fisheries bureau said put the crews’ “lives at risk”.
Panicked crew onboard the Philippine ship can be heard shouting as the Chinese vessel draws closer and closer.
Filipino officials said the incident “occurred within the territorial sea of the Philippines” as the ships were collecting sand samples from Sandy Cay.
Meanwhile, the Chinese coastguard said two Philippine vessels had illegally entered waters and ignored warnings from Beijing about coming too close to the Chinese ships, which it said it was conducting regular law enforcement operations.
Up next
03:25
A ‘Longevity Doctor’ tells me how old I REALLY am
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
07:06
Why Ed Night hates IKEA | Overrated or Underrated
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
08:02
The Mediterranean escape with something for all the family
06:42
The first-timer’s guide to South America
05:23
How to have a luxury holiday for less with TravelSmart
07:08
The TravelSmart guide to Malaysia
05:23
Watch singer-songwriter Clara Mann’s stunning Music Box performance
05:35
Konyikeh performs gorgeous pared-back Music Box session
09:47
Watch Joshua Idehen’s brilliant Music Box performance
06:28
Chesney Hawkes performs Music Box session as he releases new album
08:03
Why Is The UK So Bad At Eurovision?
11:54
Can Meghan Sussex Ever Win?
08:21
Trump tore apart global aid - here’s how the world will suffer
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
10:44
Sinners star Jack O’Connell on his secret Irish dancing past
03:44
Penn Badgley is glad ‘You’ is over
07:42
The kid from Jojo Rabbit is all grown up
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:37
Spurs fans invade pitch after Europa League win over Man Utd
00:55
Kevin De Bruyne’s message to fans after last Man City match at Etihad
00:54
Postecoglou tells reporter ‘I’m not a clown’ in press conference rant
00:21
Everton fans turn skies blue to bid Goodison Park farewell
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31