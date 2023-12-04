Tourists flee for lives as landslide crashes metres away in China

A landslide fell in front of a group of tourists on a hike to Lugu Lake in Yunnan Province, China, in November.

Footage shows tourists exclaiming in shock before rocks crumble on the ground metres away from them, blocking their path to the scenic spot in Lijiang.

The holidaymakers ran away screaming as the pile of dirt rushed down the side of a mountain.

No casualties were reported.

It came after at least seven people died in landslides over two days in China in September.