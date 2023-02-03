Watch: ‘Chinese spy balloon’ flies over US

A suspected ‘Chinese high-altitude spy balloon’ was seen flying over sensitive locations in the northern United States, US military and Pentagon officials have said.

The US has decided against shooting down the balloon, which is the size of three buses, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said.

It was first spotted flying over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday, 1 February.

Canadian officials have also confirmed the sighting of a high-altitude surveillance balloon and said that its movements are being actively tracked.

