Government accused of being 'opaque' over investigation into Chinese consulate attack

The government has been accused of being “opaque” over a probe into the attack of a protester at Manchester’s Chinese consulate.

Alicia Kearns said the Chinese consul general and others were “allowed to slip off to flee like cowards” after they “brutalised a refugee on British soil.”

Continuing, the Foreign Affairs Committee chair said the government has “essentially denied” Hong Kong protester Bob Chan “any sense of justice.”

Anne-Marie Trevelyan replied that she was “content” with Beijing’s decision to remove the officials from Britain.

An investigation is underway into clashes at the consulate in October.

Sign up for our newsletters.