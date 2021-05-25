Chinese health workers sing, rap and dance in a music video released by the health commission in the country’s Sichuan province to promote an uptake of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Get a jab, get a jab, get a jab!” the lab coat-clad health professionals sing in the song’s catchy chorus, according to a translation by Storyful.

They are joined in a flash mob by uniformed builders, businessmen and firefighters.

Footage cuts in of members of the public flashing a victory sign as they get the shot in their arm.