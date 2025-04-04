Labour minister insists chlorinated US chicken ‘will remain illegal in the UK’

Treasury secretary James Murray says chlorinated chicken 'will remain illegal in the UK’, in light of Donald Trump’s demands for Britain to allow US chlorine-washed chicken and hormone-laced beef into UK markets in exchange for relief from his sweeping tariffs.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Friday (4 April), Murray said: “UK food standards are clear that they are not up for negotiation in any deal with other countries.”

Chlorinated chicken or chlorine-washed chicken refers to chicken carcasses that have been washed or dipped in water containing chlorine dioxide, in order to kill food-borne diseases such as E coli, campylobacter and Salmonella.