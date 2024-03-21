Mother found guilty of murdering three-year-old son appears eerily calm during arrest

A mother who carried out a “campaign of cruelty” against her three-year-old son has been convicted of his murder.

Christina Robinson, 30, lost her temper and violently shook her son Dwelaniyah at the family home in Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, Durham, in November 2022.

Footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows the moment police officers arrived at her door after the incident.

Robinson appeared calm as she explained her version of events while the emergency services worked desperately on Dwelaniyah.

In the weeks prior, she had deliberately immersed him in scalding water, causing severe burns that would have caused excruciating pain.

Robinson was convicted of murder and four child cruelty charges following a three-week-trial.