Commons leader mocks Tories with parody of ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ carol

House of Commons leader Lucy Powell put her own spin on "The Twelve Days of Christmas" to attack the previous Conservative government.

"Given it’s Christmas time, why don’t we take one final opportunity to look at their legacy, if you’ll forgive me," the MP for Manchester Central told colleagues.

Ms Powell poked fun at Partygate, changing "a partridge in a pear tree" to “a prime minister at a lockdown party”, in her version.

She also changed "10 lords a-leaping" to "10 Lords defeats on Rwanda," referencing the Tories' controversial deportation scheme.