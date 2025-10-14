This is the moment two climate activists throw red paint over a 133-year-old painting of Christopher Columbus in Madrid.

Footage shared by environmental protest group Futoro Vegetal on Sunday (12 October) shows two individuals throwing the paint onto José Garnelo's First Tribute to Christopher Columbus, before a security guard tries to stop them and slips in the process.

Bystanders then stepped in to help remove the activists, who were carried out of the museum. The pair were reportedly arrested for crimes against heritage.

After the incident, visitors were asked to leave the museum so staff could restore the 1892 painting, which they managed to successfully do within a few hours.