Chilling moment teenager armed with machete shot in church car park
This is the moment a gunman shot a teenager as violence flared at a church car park in Birmingham.
Awais Ahmed was himself stabbed with a machete as he opened fire on Antroye Coley, hitting him once in the chest.
Ahmed and Coley had had a chance encounter on Alum Rock Road at around 11.50pm on 26 June last year.
Ahmed, 21, quickly left the scene in a Seat Leon, and detectives believe he fetched a gun from a car parked nearby.
Meanwhile, Coley also decided to arm himself, fetching a machete from his home,
Coley went looking for Ahmed, before finding him in the Seat on the car park of Christ Church on Burney Lane.
Coley and Junior Losinho, who had driven him there, were captured on CCTV getting out of their Citroen, with the glint of a machete visible in Coley’s hands.
The men are seen creeping up to Ahmed and his friend, Aman Baig, who were sitting in the Leon.
A flash is seen from the back of the car as Ahmed opens fire with a handgun, hitting Coley in the chest.
Coley stabbed Ahmed with the machete, before stumbling away and fleeing with Losinho.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday (21 May), Ahmed was jailed for 24 years.
Baig, 22, was jailed for seven years.
Losinho, 21, and Coley, 19,have admitted wounding Ahmed and will be sentenced at a later date.
