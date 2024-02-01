Clapham attack suspect ‘known to victims,’ says Met commissioner

A suspect who threw an alkaline substance at a mother and her two children in Clapham, leaving her and one daughter with potentially life-changing injuries, was “known to the victims,” Sir Mark Rowley said.

The Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation after a suspected corrosive substance was thrown at people in Lambeth on Wednesday, 31 January.

Authorities are searching for Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, 35, over the “targeted” attack that led to 12 people needing hospital treatment.

Ezedi is believed to have sustained significant injuries to the right side of his face, the Met said.